Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $11.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,396 shares of company stock valued at $258,415 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,408 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,554,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 360,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,131 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 305,079 shares during the period. Finally, Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

