HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Barclays started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,717,753. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $66,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 362,625 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,993,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $245.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.81. HEICO has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $269.38.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

