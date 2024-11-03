HighPeak Energy (HPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,959,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,066,822.70. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 203,821 shares of company stock worth $3,154,206. Insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

