Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 2.7 %

HIW opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 149.25%.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.