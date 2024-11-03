Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.53 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $54,171.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,694.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 858,665 shares of company stock worth $15,148,890. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

