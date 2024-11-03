HM Payson & Co. Has $36,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $938,486. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.96.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

