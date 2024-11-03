HM Payson & Co. Has $59,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,435 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,644,267 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,425,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,738 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,762.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,762.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,370 shares of company stock worth $10,880,243. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

