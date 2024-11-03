HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VONV opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.