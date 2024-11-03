HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 280.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.50.

URI opened at $793.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $712.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.81 and a 1 year high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

