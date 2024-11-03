HM Payson & Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 108,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 112.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WSM opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

