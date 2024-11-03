HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.