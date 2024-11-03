HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.