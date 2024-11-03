HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Amentum Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

