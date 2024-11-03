HM Payson & Co. Sells 101 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCO opened at $103.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

