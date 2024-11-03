HM Payson & Co. Sells 278 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 103.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in DexCom by 28.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 384,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,842,000 after buying an additional 85,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $70.35 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

