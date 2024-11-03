Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,034 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 10,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 187.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 64,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,122.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,993 shares of company stock worth $133,271,982 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $567.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.33 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $555.99 and its 200 day moving average is $513.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

