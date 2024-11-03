Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $184.29 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.62 and a 200 day moving average of $258.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

