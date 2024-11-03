Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,089 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Incyte worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Incyte by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 247,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Incyte by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $76.33.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

