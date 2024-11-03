Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Financial Review

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 3 4.00 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 14.08% 15.49% 9.30% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Nano Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $17.42 billion N/A $3.35 billion $1.74 18.29 Nano Labs $11.06 million 2.58 -$35.70 million N/A N/A

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Nano Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company’s Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company’s Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

