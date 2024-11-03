Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $938,000.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,610.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $854,500.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.60 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $76.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 47.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 136.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 181.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

