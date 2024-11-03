Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $88.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Insperity traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 41621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.77.

NSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Insperity by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Insperity by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 21.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

