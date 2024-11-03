Integra LifeSciences (IART) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

