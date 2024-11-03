Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 7.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.08. 49,756,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 58,804,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 949,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

