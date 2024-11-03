International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 34,738 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 38,597.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,857,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,873,000 after acquiring an additional 189,635 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after acquiring an additional 172,435 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.