International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 177,157.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 124.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 891.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 267.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $197.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.46. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

