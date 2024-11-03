International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EPR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.75.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.05%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.