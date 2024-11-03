International General Insurance (IGIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Trading Down 2.5 %

IGIC stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.20.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on International General Insurance

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.