International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of International Paper worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in International Paper by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in International Paper by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 9,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in International Paper by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in International Paper by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

Shares of IP opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

