Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Investar had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2,810.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Investar by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Investar by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

