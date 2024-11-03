Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invivyd

Invivyd Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IVVD opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $109.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 474,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invivyd by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 134,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.