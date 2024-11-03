iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $113.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

IRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

IRTC stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.27.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 293,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,387 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

