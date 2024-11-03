Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Up 18.9% – Here’s Why

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 282,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market cap of £711,080.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jade Road Investments

(Get Free Report)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.