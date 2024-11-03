Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,799,000 after buying an additional 936,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,232,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,327 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after acquiring an additional 389,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $67.79.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $2,960,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,026.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 247,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $16,125,655.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,277 shares in the company, valued at $106,424,460.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $2,960,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,026.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,526 shares of company stock worth $31,703,689. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

