JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,980,000 after purchasing an additional 471,991 shares during the period. Capstone Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

