JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.