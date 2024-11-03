JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $139.23 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

