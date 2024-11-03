JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %
JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
