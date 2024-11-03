JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

