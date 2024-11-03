Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.6% in the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 5,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 12,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,656.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $136.47 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.