Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

