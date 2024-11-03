Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

