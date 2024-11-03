Leerink Partnrs Estimates AbbVie’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.90 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbbVie’s FY2026 earnings at $13.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of ABBV opened at $203.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.49. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

