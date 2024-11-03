Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Forecast for Pfizer Q4 Earnings

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE PFE opened at $28.09 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 652,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 73,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

