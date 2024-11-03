Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of LLY FY2024 Earnings

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.39. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $31.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.59 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $46.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $818.93 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $561.65 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $911.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $866.16.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

