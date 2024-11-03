Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of THC Q1 Earnings

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THC. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $156.13 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,203 shares of company stock valued at $20,378,757 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 190.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

