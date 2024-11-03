Leerink Partnrs Increases Earnings Estimates for enGene

Get enGene alerts:

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of enGene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for enGene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENGN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ ENGN opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. enGene has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -0.69.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 11,844 shares of enGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $77,578.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,469,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,406.15. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in enGene in the first quarter valued at $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the second quarter worth $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of enGene by 50.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter valued at $17,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

