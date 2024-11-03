Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.