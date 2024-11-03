Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.