LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in LKQ by 91.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 277,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 133.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 49,739 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $6,601,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

