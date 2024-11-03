Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,779.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

