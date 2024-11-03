Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

