Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.00 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.